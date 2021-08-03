Head-To-Head Analysis: Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) and Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) and Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ethema Health and Universal Health Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Health Services 2 3 7 0 2.42

Universal Health Services has a consensus target price of $158.91, suggesting a potential downside of 0.45%. Given Universal Health Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Health Services is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ethema Health and Universal Health Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethema Health $340,000.00 20.69 $3.09 million N/A N/A Universal Health Services $11.56 billion 1.18 $943.95 million $11.12 14.36

Universal Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health.

Risk & Volatility

Ethema Health has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Services has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Universal Health Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Universal Health Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ethema Health and Universal Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethema Health 3,195.38% -54.99% 312.14% Universal Health Services 8.88% 16.97% 8.30%

Summary

Universal Health Services beats Ethema Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ethema Health Company Profile

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. As of February 25, 2021, it owned and/or operated 360 inpatient facilities, and 39 outpatient and other facilities located in 38 states; Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; and Puerto Rico. The company also provides commercial health insurance services. Universal Health Services, Inc. founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

