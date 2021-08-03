Head to Head Contrast: Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) versus Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xometry and Research Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Research Solutions $31.06 million 2.24 -$660,000.00 ($0.03) -87.83

Xometry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Research Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Xometry and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 0 2 4 0 2.67 Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Xometry presently has a consensus price target of $83.94, indicating a potential upside of 3.19%. Research Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 96.39%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Xometry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry N/A N/A N/A Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24%

Summary

Research Solutions beats Xometry on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products. It serves product designers, engineers, buyers, and supply chain professionals. Xometry, Inc., through its subsidiary, Machine Tool & Supply Corporation, operates as a machine and tool supplier. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

