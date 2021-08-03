Head to Head Review: Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) and Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN)

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) and Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Allot Communications and Ezenia!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allot Communications -8.45% -8.59% -5.42% Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A

71.0% of Allot Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allot Communications and Ezenia!’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allot Communications $135.92 million 4.90 -$9.35 million ($0.25) -75.32 Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ezenia! has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allot Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Allot Communications has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ezenia! has a beta of 3.65, suggesting that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allot Communications and Ezenia!, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allot Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allot Communications currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.83%. Given Allot Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allot Communications is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Summary

Ezenia! beats Allot Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Their industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe.

Ezenia! Company Profile

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

