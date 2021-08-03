Head to Head Review: Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) and Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spruce Biosciences and Immunic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Immunic 0 0 10 0 3.00

Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $32.60, indicating a potential upside of 276.01%. Immunic has a consensus price target of $57.44, indicating a potential upside of 543.27%. Given Immunic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immunic is more favorable than Spruce Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Immunic shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Immunic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and Immunic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A -$29.54 million ($4.93) -1.76 Immunic N/A N/A -$44.02 million ($2.81) -3.18

Immunic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and Immunic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Immunic N/A -52.14% -48.23%

Summary

Spruce Biosciences beats Immunic on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). It offers tildacerfont, which is in Phase II clinical trial for children with classic CAH; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome. In addition, it is involved in developing CAHmelia-203 which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for adult patients with classic CAH with poor disease control; and CAHmelia-204, which is in second Phase 2b clinical trial in adult patients with classic CAH with good disease control. The company has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Daly City, California.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease. The company is also developing IMU-935, an inverse agonist of ROR?t; and IMU-856 for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function in patients suffering from diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, immune checkpoint inhibitor induced colitis, and other intestinal barrier function diseases. Immunic, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

