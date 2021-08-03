Head to Head Review: Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) and Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) and Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Essentra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2 6 7 0 2.33 Essentra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Essentra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestas Wind Systems A/S $16.93 billion 2.22 $873.86 million $0.30 41.37 Essentra $1.15 billion 0.98 $5.78 million $0.17 25.29

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Essentra. Essentra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vestas Wind Systems A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essentra has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Essentra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestas Wind Systems A/S 5.45% 19.96% 4.77% Essentra N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vestas Wind Systems A/S beats Essentra on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. Vestas Wind Systems A/S was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products. The Packaging division provides cartons, leaflets, self-adhesive labels, and printed foils for use in blister packs; and packaging and authentication solutions to the health and personal care sectors. The Filter division offers filters and packaging solutions to the roll your own segments; analytical laboratory services; and e-cigarette and heat not burn solutions for next generation products. The company was formerly known as Filtrona plc and changed its name to Essentra plc in June 2013. Essentra plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

