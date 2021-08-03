Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.16

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.16 and last traded at C$4.13, with a volume of 529005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

HWX has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$799.90 million and a PE ratio of 876.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.18.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$23.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

