Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 20th

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $821.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at $134,434.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $797,250. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSII shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

