Heineken’s (HEINY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $58.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.76. Heineken has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

