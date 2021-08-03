Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Raised to Buy at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,681,000 after acquiring an additional 624,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,128,000 after purchasing an additional 542,472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after purchasing an additional 546,025 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,577,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after buying an additional 338,254 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,267,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

