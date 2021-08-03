HempCoin (THC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.41 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $183.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,195.85 or 1.00289940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00031661 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00070310 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000779 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011321 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000122 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,896,639 coins and its circulating supply is 262,761,488 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.