Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. Henry Schein also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$ EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.52. 78,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.75.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $593,192.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

