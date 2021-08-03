Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in July

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERXF remained flat at $$14.59 on Tuesday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.