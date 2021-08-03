Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 138.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 858.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska stock opened at $250.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,094.09 and a beta of 1.68. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $255.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.83.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

