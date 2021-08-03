High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.
HLNFF stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.43.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
