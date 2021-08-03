High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

HLNFF stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.