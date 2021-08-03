Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.620-$3.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NYSE:HIW traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. 623,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,087. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

