Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.79.

Shares of HLT opened at $127.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.32. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of -126.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,831 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,811,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after purchasing an additional 930,039 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

