Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $141.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hilton have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company posted solid second-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the top and the bottom line surged 135.6% and 191.8% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. The company’s operations reflect recovery from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, it has been benefitting from focus on unit expansion, hotel conversions, strategic partnerships and loyalty program. With restrictions being lifted and approximately 99% of its properties operating, Hilton’s business is likely to pick up on improved demand post the summer period. However, the company’s performance continues to be negatively impacted by rising COVID cases and prolonged travel restrictions particularly in the Asia Pacific region.”

HLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.79.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $127.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.60 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $136.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

