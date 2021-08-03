HollyFrontier (HFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect HollyFrontier to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HollyFrontier to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HFC stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.22. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

