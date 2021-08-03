Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

HON traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $232.17. 57,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,268. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.21 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.