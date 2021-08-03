Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HMN traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,440. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

HMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

