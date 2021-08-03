Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.93. 529,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,432. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.