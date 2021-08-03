HRT Financial LP Takes $29,000 Position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FEDU opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89. Four Seasons Education has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The company provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

