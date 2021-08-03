HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON HSBA traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 396.90 ($5.19). The company had a trading volume of 9,284,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,573,455. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 423.50.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.