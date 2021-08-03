Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.43% of Hubbell worth $43,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $89,355,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,797,000 after purchasing an additional 353,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 239,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $197.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $202.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

