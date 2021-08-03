HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

HCM stock opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 58.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 50.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

