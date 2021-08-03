IAA (NYSE:IAA) Announces Earnings Results

IAA (NYSE:IAA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:IAA traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,082. IAA has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.