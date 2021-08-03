IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Gap Up to $60.96

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.96, but opened at $62.83. IAA shares last traded at $63.03, with a volume of 2,355 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get IAA alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. IAA’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in IAA by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000.

About IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.