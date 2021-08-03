IAM Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,392,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

IVV traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.90. 153,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,661. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $429.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

