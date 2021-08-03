IAM Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 62,277 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.3% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 175.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $147,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $42.51. 2,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,377. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

