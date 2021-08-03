ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ICL Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NYSE ICL opened at $7.42 on Monday. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 41.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 229,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 67,606 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 515.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 61,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

