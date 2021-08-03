IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $99,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $1,070,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $678.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $624.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

