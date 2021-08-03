IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Cut by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $749,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.20.

Shares of IDXX traded up $11.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $690.53. 8,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,893. The company has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

