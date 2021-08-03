IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Decreased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.25.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $6.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $685.60. 796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,893. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $624.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

