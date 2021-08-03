IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,569 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after acquiring an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $959,773.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total value of $4,538,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,888 shares of company stock worth $85,828,316. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM stock opened at $378.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 117.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.71.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.