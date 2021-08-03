IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Global Payments by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $104,623,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $171.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

