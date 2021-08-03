IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $11.50 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $202.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $205.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

