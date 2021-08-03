IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,179,000 after buying an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,314 shares of company stock worth $108,824,119 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $327.67 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.14 and a 1 year high of $336.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

