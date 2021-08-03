IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Twilio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.38.

TWLO stock opened at $379.55 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

