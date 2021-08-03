iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of IHRT opened at $25.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

