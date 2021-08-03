Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $225.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

