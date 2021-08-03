IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,070 by Analysts at Barclays

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

IMI opened at GBX 1,720 ($22.47) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,822 ($23.80). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,715.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

