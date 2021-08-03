Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immatics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Immatics has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $214.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of -0.03.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter worth $354,000.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

