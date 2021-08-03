ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IPA opened at $6.66 on Friday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,694,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

