ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IPA stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter valued at $4,694,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter valued at $1,472,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 30.5% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 517,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 120,770 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter valued at $328,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

