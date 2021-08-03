Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

NASDAQ IMVT traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,704,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,114. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $686.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,596,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth $16,040,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 880.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after buying an additional 675,882 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 122.4% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 629,646 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 197.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 594,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

