Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.59

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$35.59 and last traded at C$34.86, with a volume of 1318485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.12.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.90. The firm has a market cap of C$24.63 billion and a PE ratio of -66.33.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.73%.

About Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.