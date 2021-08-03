Imperial Oil’s (IMO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.12.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$34.18 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$42.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.09 billion and a PE ratio of -64.37.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -184.56%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.