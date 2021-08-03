Impossible Finance (IF) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.25 Million

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $23.86 million and $2.25 million worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.98 or 0.00010325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00045168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00101475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00141035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,632.38 or 1.00336917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00840927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance's official Twitter account is @coingecko

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

