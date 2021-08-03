Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 139.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

NYSE ICD opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 6.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.93. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) by 51,717.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 196,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.01% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.