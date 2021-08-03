indie Semiconductor (INDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INDI stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

